A new 'Battletoads' game is coming to Xbox One in 2019

It's been a few decades, but it's finally happening: a new Battletoads game is on the way. Microsoft and Rare have announced a new title (so far just called Battletoads) reaching the Xbox One in 2019. They didn't show any gameplay, but it'll include three-player "couch co-op" and will naturally take advantage of 4K on an Xbox One X. The teaser clip made a not-so-subtle nod to the original NES title's notoriously difficult vehicle segment, so don't be surprised if the new game provides a significant challenge.