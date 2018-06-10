Show More Results
We're live from the Xbox E3 event, starting at 4 PM ET

Image credit: Timothy J. Seppala/Engadget
Watch Bethesda's E3 keynote right here at 9:30PM ET

'Fallout 76' and potentially a whole lot more.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
38m ago in AV
Timothy J. Seppala/Engadget

Bethesda's Todd Howard showed up during Microsoft's E3 media briefing this morning, teasing that Fallout 76's West Virginia would be the biggest game world in the series yet. Now it's time for Howard to put his money where his mouth is, and actually show us the game. Good thing then that Bethesda has its own media briefing to do just that and more, right? The show starts at 9:30 PM Eastern and we'll be covering it live. Of course, if you aren't in Los Angeles to attend for yourself, you can watch the keynote on this very page, via that streaming window embedded below.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

