BJ's legacy lives on in the next iteration of Bethesda's Wolfenstein franchise. Set in 1980, players fight as Jessica and Sophia Blazkowicz, the twin daughters of Anya & BJ - one a weapons expert, the other a bare-knuckle brawler. They're tasked with finding their father, who has gone missing in occupied Paris, as well as making life hell for the 4th Reich. The game is slated for release later this year alongside a VR spinoff, Wolfenstein Cyberpilot.