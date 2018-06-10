The Boring Company's 'Not a Flamethrower' reaches customers

As for those buyers who have to wait for it to ship? Apparently, Musk might have a solution: he claimed that the company has renamed the product to "Not a Flamethrower" to get it past customs officials jittery about the name. We'd have chosen something subtler (Totally Not an Incendiary Device, maybe?), but that might not matter much as long as you get your overpowered barbecue lighter.

First 1000 Boring Company Flamethrowers being picked up today! pic.twitter.com/hBMp5fGzAB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018