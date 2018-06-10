In 'Dying Light 2,' your choices determine your path to survival

"Each player's game experience will be unique," narrative designer Chris Avellone explained.

There isn't much more info right now, but based on the short clips shown today, there's plenty of action -- both from the parkour and the combat. Although a lot of what's been discussed during the Xbox event today is coming in 2019, there's no release info yet for Dying Light 2. What we do know is that the open-world RPG will be available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. For now, take a look at what Techland showed off in the trailers down below.





Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!