'Fallout 76' is an online survival game

Fallout 76 is entirely online and it's scheduled to come out on November 14th. The game is playable solo, but it was created a singular vision in mind: building an open-world, survival-based game where every character players encounter is a real person. It relies on small instances, pulling in dozens of other players rather than hundreds or thousands -- it is the apocalypse, after all. Think Destiny, but in a nuclear-ravaged, retro-futuristic wasteland.
This is Bethesda's latest entry in the post-apocalyptic Fallout franchise and it's the biggest game yet -- four times bigger than Fallout 4, in fact. Bethesda shared the release date and fresh details during its E3 2018 media briefing.