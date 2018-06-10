'Halo Infinite' puts Master Chief back in the fight

As expected, Microsoft opened its E3 presentation by unveiling the next chapter in the Halo franchise: Halo Infinite. The teaser trailer didn't show much beyond a pretty wildlife trailer with only a brief glimpse of the Master Chief, but it's been three years since Halo 5 came out.
The Master Chief returns in #HaloInfinite. Get your first look at the legendary hero in a thrilling new Slipspace Engine demo that provides a glimpse into the future of the franchise. #XboxE3 https://t.co/vJNXPgAJZb pic.twitter.com/G76rTX7kAY— Halo (@Halo) June 10, 2018
The trailer is miserly with details. Aside from the MC and a handful of marines, there's not much to glean, although it looks like players will return to a bona-fide Halo installation, which could be the one powering up at the end of Halo 5's ending cinematic. The game will run on Microsoft's new Slipstream Engine, but the game is so early in development that the company isn't even announcing a release year. You'll have to wait a bit longer, Halo fans.
Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!