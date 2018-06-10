'Halo Infinite' puts Master Chief back in the fight

The Master Chief returns in #HaloInfinite. Get your first look at the legendary hero in a thrilling new Slipspace Engine demo that provides a glimpse into the future of the franchise. #XboxE3 https://t.co/vJNXPgAJZb pic.twitter.com/G76rTX7kAY — Halo (@Halo) June 10, 2018

The trailer is miserly with details. Aside from the MC and a handful of marines, there's not much to glean, although it looks like players will return to a bona-fide Halo installation, which could be the one powering up at the end of Halo 5's ending cinematic. The game will run on Microsoft's new Slipstream Engine, but the game is so early in development that the company isn't even announcing a release year. You'll have to wait a bit longer, Halo fans.

