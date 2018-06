The Naruto Shippuden, One Piece, Death Note and DragonBall universes collide in the best way possible in Bandai Namco's newest fighting game, "Jump Force". Details are still super sketchy based on what we just saw during the Xbox E3 2018 press conference but it would appear that players will be able to beat the snot out of a variety of marquee villains from their respective manga series. The game is slated for release at some point in 2019.