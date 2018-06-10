'Wolfenstein Cyberpilot' takes the fight to VR

Bethesda is all about that virtual reality, baby. Wolfenstein Cyberpilot is a new game heading to VR and it's due out in 2019, but it's playable at E3 this week. There are few details about actual gameplay, but it follows a resistance hacker in some way, according to a tweet from Bethesda.
Take on the role of a resistance hacker in the new VR game, #Wolfenstein Cyberpilot, playable on the #E3 show floor! #BE3 pic.twitter.com/AgXbkLlAKI— Bethesda (@bethesda) June 11, 2018
Bethesda's previous VR games cover experiences in the Doom, Fallout and Skyrim universes. Alongside the Wolfenstein Cyberpilot news, Bethesda announced a new Prey VR game as well.
