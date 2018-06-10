Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks
'Wolfenstein Cyberpilot' takes the fight to VR

It lands in 2019.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
27m ago in AV
Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda is all about that virtual reality, baby. Wolfenstein Cyberpilot is a new game heading to VR and it's due out in 2019, but it's playable at E3 this week. There are few details about actual gameplay, but it follows a resistance hacker in some way, according to a tweet from Bethesda.

Bethesda's previous VR games cover experiences in the Doom, Fallout and Skyrim universes. Alongside the Wolfenstein Cyberpilot news, Bethesda announced a new Prey VR game as well.

