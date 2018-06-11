Bethesda's E3 2018 show: Our verdict

What did we expect to happen?

We already knew that Bethesda was going to be covering Rage 2 and Fallout 76 in its E3 press conference. The former was announced on May 14th following a rather embarrassing leak via Walmart Canada. The next Fallout game, meanwhile, was teased in a not-so-subtle Twitch stream on May 30th, and debuted proper during Microsoft's E3 press conference. It was no surprise, then, to see both games were unpacked with extensive presentations at Bethesda's showcase.

What surprised us?

Bethesda teased an entirely new IP, Starfield, and the next instalment of The Elder Scrolls franchise. Both reveals were unexpected because the developer has made a habit, at least in recent years, of withholding announcements until the game in question is close to release.

What announcement drove the audience wild?

The confirmation of The Elder Scrolls VI, unsurprisingly, and an utterly hilarious sketch about Skyrim 'Very Special Edition' for Amazon Alexa.

What sucked the air out of the room?

A brief presentation about The Elder Scrolls: Legends, a digital card game, received few cheers from the crowd. Quake Champions, a multiplayer shooter, was also met with some half-hearted applause.

So, was it good?

Very. Bethesda touched on almost every franchise in its portfolio, including Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Wolfenstein and Prey. There was also a healthy mix of announcements for games coming this year, next, and far into the future.

What's left to look forward to at E3?

A bunch! Square Enix and Ubisoft have laid their cards on the table now, but Sony will be taking the stage today with their respective E3 press conferences. Nintendo will be joining the fray and Tuesday, before the show opens up properly and everyone has a chance to play some of the newly-announced games.