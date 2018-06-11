Facebook's Memories is a dedicated spot for nostalgia

Facebook's On This Day and other nostalgia-driven posts are helpful for reminding you of moments from years past, but they eventually drift out of your News Feed. What if you want to revisit them at any time? You can now. The social site has launched a dedicated Memories section that collects all those souvenirs and anniversaries in a single place. It also includes previous "Memories You May Have Missed" and "Recaps" features that respectively help you catch up on milestones and summarize a busy season.
As you might expect, you can control which moments appear in Memories, so you don't have to relive the pain associated with an ex or the loss of a family member.
The Memories feature is available either through the Memories bookmark on the desktop or in the "more" section of the Facebook smartphone app. You'll also periodically see it in notifications and News Feed messages. You probably won't visit Memories often, but Facebook likely doesn't mind. As TechCrunch observed, this is more about encouraging you to post quality material than the amount of time you spend with its content. If this encourages you to get back in touch with an old friend or to reminisce about your partner, Facebook has likely achieved its goals.