Facebook's Memories is a dedicated spot for nostalgia

As you might expect, you can control which moments appear in Memories, so you don't have to relive the pain associated with an ex or the loss of a family member.

The Memories feature is available either through the Memories bookmark on the desktop or in the "more" section of the Facebook smartphone app. You'll also periodically see it in notifications and News Feed messages. You probably won't visit Memories often, but Facebook likely doesn't mind. As TechCrunch observed, this is more about encouraging you to post quality material than the amount of time you spend with its content. If this encourages you to get back in touch with an old friend or to reminisce about your partner, Facebook has likely achieved its goals.