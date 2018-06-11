'Resident Evil 2' remake is coming January 25th, 2019

It's been 16 years since Capcom remade the first Resident Evil for Gamecube, but any plans to redo its lauded sequel fell by the wayside. But after last year's Resident Evil VII blew away fans and sales records, the time has come for a glorious return to Raccoon City. On Sony's E3 stage, Capcom revealed the remake for Resident Evil 2 is coming out on January 25th, 2019.
The trailer showed off much-missed protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, as well as glimpses of their respective antagonists, the trenchcoat-garbed Mr. X and heavily mutated William Birkin. Details are still scarce, but it seems the game is only coming out for PS4 and PS4 Pro.
*gulp* Back to Racoon City. #PlayStationE3— Sony @ E3 2018 (@Sony) June 12, 2018
