'Fortnite' for Switch thankfully includes native voice chat

To some extent, Epic didn't have much choice. Where voice chat is mainly nice to have for Splatoon, it's practically essential with Fortnite team games -- and you really don't want to wade through software on another device (or tangle yourself in cables) just to give your squad a fighting chance at a Victory Royale. Switch Online isn't as clunky as it was on launch, but it still can't compete with chatting directly through the console.

The question is whether or not other games will embrace the concept. This does show that there's nothing technical holding back built-in voice chat on the Switch, though. It's just a matter of whether or not Nintendo is cool with the concept, and that appears to be the case so far.