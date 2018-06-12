Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ghost Town Games
save
Save
share

'Overcooked 2' brings more culinary chaos to Nintendo Switch August 7th

Get back in the kitchen.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Ghost Town Games

If you're looking for a healthy serving of culinary fun on Nintendo Switch, you'll soon have your chance. During today's Nintendo Direct for E3, the company announced that Ghost Town Games' Overcooked 2 will arrive on the console August 7th. When it drops, expect another crazy cook-off where you can enter the kitchen using wireless, local or online co-op. There are more kitchens, more chefs, more recipes and more madness. You can also employ new techniques like the ability to throw ingredients and kitchens that change on the fly. For now, take a look at the game in the trailer down below.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr