Amazon makes it easy to share the Alexa skills you create

In April, Amazon introduced Alexa Skill Blueprints, a way for anyone to customize certain Alexa skills without having to code. Now, the company has made it easier to share those skills with others. The growing list of templates include blueprints for trivia, dad jokes, flashcards and info for your babysitter or pet sitter. Just fill in the templates with the information you want to include and the new skill will be available on every Alexa-enabled device on your account.
Now, if you want to share that list of dad jokes with your dad on Father's Day or send your flashcards to everyone in your study group, you can do so through email, text, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest. Just head over to the Skills You've Made page, select the skill you want to share and then click the Share With Others link under the Skill Actions section. You can then choose how you want to share the skill. Later, if you decide you want to keep the skill to yourself, you can revoke others' access.
If you're on the receiving end of a skill, you'll get a notification with a link. Click it and you'll be taken to a detail page in Skill Blueprints where you can read about it and decide whether to enable it. You can also disable it whenever you like through the Alexa App.
You can read more about Alexa Skill Blueprints and how to share them here.