Apple's Support app expands to 20 more countries

Apple first launched its Support app in November 2016. Traditionally, Apple has forced customers to wait in line at one of its stores to deal with tech issues, however, its Support app can attempt to help diagnose the issue ahead of time: users can call, chat with or send an email to support technicians, who can then offer remote assistance. Support keeps a log of every device linked to your Apple account, as well as your device model and other crucial information for easy access. Of course, if the problem can't be rectified, users can schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

In the recent weeks, iOS 12 has been the subject of several modifications as well. From simplifying how we exit apps, making notifications less intrusive and implementing support for third-party apps that will let users fight back against spam calls, Apple appears to be working hard to make its latest OS less intensive and promote its users' digital wellbeing.