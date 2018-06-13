Show More Results
Image credit: Reuters
Comcast floats 'superior' $65 billion bid for Fox

Its cash proposal tops Disney's $52 billion offer.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
20m ago in Business
Reuters

As expected, a court win for AT&T's attempt to acquire Time Warner has produced another potential mega-acquisition. Seven years after swallowing up NBCUniversal, Comcast announced it's sent a letter to 21 Century Fox's Board of Directors informing them of a $65 billion cash offer for everything that it had agreed in December to sell to Disney for $52 billion in stock. That would cover the Fox movie and TV studios, plus its share of Hulu, the FX cable networks and about $13 billion in debt, and is separate from Comcast's competing bid (against Fox) to acquire UK pay-TV giant Sky.

Developing...

