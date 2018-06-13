Google may be working on a way to run Windows 10 on a Pixelbook

Apparently, evidence of Google officially working on this issue comes from developers of Chrome OS using the code-word AltOS in their documentation, along with mentions of Windows Hardware Certification Kit (WHCK) and Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK). XDA Developers notes that the Chrome OS developers have been working on booting into Windows 10 previously, but these new mentions of certification shows that it's less a side-project hack and more official. Being able to boot into windows on a quality Chrome OS device like Google's own Pixel would be a boon to those who still need native apps that don't yet run on the web. It would likely also help Google sell more Pixels. We've reached out to both companies for more details and will update this post if we hear back.