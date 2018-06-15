Telltale's quest to end 'The Walking Dead' on a high

"We listened to fans and how much demand there was for more playable Clementine," Mudle contined. "And we thought at this point, given the arc that Clementine has been on since the first season, that it would make sense to finally give a satisfactory conclusion to that story." The final episodes will focus on an older Clementine who wants to protect AJ, a young boy who she adopted in the finale of season two. After losing him in season three, it's clear that she needs a change of strategy. The apocalypse has progressed and increased resource scarcity has made communities a must.

"She has to find a way to keep him alive and to not just be running forever," he explained. "She's young but that was kind of was her youth, almost, season two and three. Now she has more responsibilities and has to actually care about something, and try to build a place that will actually last, and not just go off on her own forever." The story has progressed, but Mudle and the team want to recapture what fans loved about the critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning first season. That means a renewed focus on character relationships, explorable spaces and meaningful consequences for your actions.

"Everything that people loved about the first season, we're trying to honor and then bring up in quality," Mudle said.

It starts with a visual overhaul. The final episodes will use a new "graphic black" art style that hews closer to the iconic Walking Dead comics. There will also be an over-the-shoulder camera system that lets players inspect or simply admire the new environments. "This is the best looking game Telltale has ever made," Mudle said. "The art team has done an amazing job with the character models, environments and lighting. It's like a living, breathing comic book, especially with the ink shading in the background. This is easily the most beautiful thing that we've ever done."

Telltale is also experimenting with unscripted combat. That means you can control exactly how Clementine fights off the zombie horde. That's not to say the game won't have traditional QTE (quick time events) too, however. But their inclusion should heighten some of the game's most important and nail-biting 'walker' encounters.

Ultimately, though, the game will thrive or die on its writing. Telltale has brought back Gary Whitta, a writer from the first season (he penned episode four specifically) to shape the conclusion of Clementine's story. It's a tricky balancing act, because Telltale has to consider the different ways that people have role-played Clementine over the last three seasons. She has an established "range" — a list of actions she would conceivably perform — based on the fixed story events of prior episodes. That range, though, slowly shifts with each season, both as Clementine ages and gains experience as a zombie survivor.