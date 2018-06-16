Ask Engadget: Should I switch to a Chromebook?

The support shared among readers in the comments section is one of the things we love most about the Engadget community. Over the years, we've known you to offer sage advice on everything from Chromecasts and cameras to drones and smartphones. In fact, our community's knowledge and insights are a reason why many of you participate in the comments.

We truly value the time and detail you all spend in responding to questions from your fellow tech-obsessed commenters, which is why we've decided to bring back the much-missed "Ask Engadget" column. This week's question comes to us from a reader who is looking for the best update to an Asus Transformer Pad. Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

I've been using the original Asus Transformer Pad pretty much since it came out. Although it hasn't been perfect in recent years, it has still worked for my needs. I'm looking for something with a similar convertible form factor, a better (but not bigger) screen and a relatively inexpensive price. I was thinking one of ASUS' Chromebooks, but don't know what the difference is between the processors.