Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Getty
save
Save
share

Ask Engadget: Should I switch to a Chromebook?

The owner of an aging tablet asks if it's time to move on to a different form factor.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
35m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Getty

The support shared among readers in the comments section is one of the things we love most about the Engadget community. Over the years, we've known you to offer sage advice on everything from Chromecasts and cameras to drones and smartphones. In fact, our community's knowledge and insights are a reason why many of you participate in the comments.

We truly value the time and detail you all spend in responding to questions from your fellow tech-obsessed commenters, which is why we've decided to bring back the much-missed "Ask Engadget" column. This week's question comes to us from a reader who is looking for the best update to an Asus Transformer Pad. Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

I've been using the original Asus Transformer Pad pretty much since it came out. Although it hasn't been perfect in recent years, it has still worked for my needs. I'm looking for something with a similar convertible form factor, a better (but not bigger) screen and a relatively inexpensive price. I was thinking one of ASUS' Chromebooks, but don't know what the difference is between the processors.

Devindra Hardawar

Devindra Hardawar
Senior Editor

Ah the Transformer Pad -- what a callback to the heyday of Android tablets. If you were able to stick it out with that thing for so long, you'll be amazed at the plethora of detachable options today.

Unfortunately, everyone has practically given up on building Android tablets, but in their place you'll find plenty of slates running Windows 10. ASUS's Transformer Mini line is the closest option to its Pad devices, and we also really liked the Microsoft's Surface 3.

The big drawback with those devices is that they're a few years old; PC makers have been neglecting 10-inch machines lately. The plus side, though, is that you can likely find them heavily discounted. And don't be afraid to consider refurbished hardware, which can net you some savings.

There's also the Chromebook Flip C302, which is a great device, but it's also much larger than the other options. If you're willing to wait a bit, we're expecting a new small Surface from Microsoft later this year. And, now that PC makers are pushing "Always Connected" devices, there's a good chance we'll see even more 10-inch devices soon.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr