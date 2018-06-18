Synthetic 'blubber' could triple divers' survival time in icy water

The team starts by placing a typical neoprene wetsuit in an autoclave filled with a heavy gas (such as argon, krypton or xenon for one to three days. The design replaces the usual air gaps in the wetsuit with that heavy gas, giving the material itself a thermal conductivity so low that it's comparable to air. It not only keeps you toastier on long dives, it doesn't require a pump, a warm-water suit or other approaches where a tear could be deadly.

MIT developed the process with the help of the US Navy, and it's easy to see this helping SEALs on covert missions in the Arctic or wintery climates. This could be useful for undersea maintenance crews, long-distance swimmers and even surfers. And it might be helpful even if you aren't diving into frigid waters. Scientists envision wetsuits that offer the same insulation as you get today with a much thinner design. That could be helpful for athletes, or simply diving enthusiasts who want to be more comfortable underwater.