'Westworld' mobile game puts you in control June 21st

HBO and Warner Bros. have been teasing their Westworld mobile game for nigh-on half a year. Now, though, they finally have something to show. The Behaviour Interactive-built game is slated to arrive on June 21st -- Apple provided the date for iOS, but we've since confirmed that it's coming to Android that day as well. Whichever platform you use, the premise is the same: you're a Delos trainee running a simulation that grants ever-increasing responsibility over Westworld, requiring you to both satisfy guests and keep the robotic hosts in line.