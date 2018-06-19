Facebook's live gameshows could take a bite out of HQ Trivia

Confetti by Insider is an interactive pop culture trivia game show that will air daily. Like HQ, Confetti will let you see what your friends answer, but on an every day basis. Cash prizes are on offer if you answer all the questions right; you'll split the pot if more than one person gets them all. Outside Your Bubble by BuzzFeed News will apparently challenge players to guess what others "across the cultural divide" are thinking, while What's in the Box by Fresno will let you guess what's in a closed box. Guess correctly to win prizes.

In addition to these interactive video features, Facebook is adding more content to Watch and rolling out Top Fan badges to more creator communities. There's also a new video template for Pages that puts video and community more prominently on a Page. Creators and publishers can try it out, and revert back easily, as well. Finally, there's a new Brand Collabs Manager, which will let brands search and find creators on Facebook to make deals and partnerships.