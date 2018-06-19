Oppo's all-screen Find X hides a pop-up selfie camera

It uses this pop-up trick for face unlock, too, complete with iPhone X-style infrared depth detection (nicknamed O-Face -- no, really) to securely sign you in most any lighting condition. Other party tricks will seem familiar, too, including portrait lighting effects for both front and rear photos as well as Omoji, Oppo's take on Animoji.

Otherwise, though, the Find X is everything you would expect from a high-end smartphone in 2018. The display curves on the left and right, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus, but covers an even larger 93.8 percent of the phone's front. Inside you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's also a 3,730mAh battery that supports a quick-charge system similar to OnePlus (Oppo and OnePlus are basically the same company.) You'll find 20- and 16-megapixel rear cameras on the back with depth-of-field effects and AI-based scene recognition. The phone doesn't support wireless charging, however, and there's no headphone jack. On the software side, you're getting Android 8.1 Oreo with Oppo's Color OS interface.

Oppo is a huge vendor, but its influence is mainly tied to Asia. The Find X, though, will be the first phone that the company officially sells in North America (availability wasn't mentioned) and Europe (due in August for €999). That's a big deal, though it will need carrier partnerships to stand out. The slide-out camera is novel, but I suspect it won't be for everyone. It's not the most discreet system, for instance, and when it's visible the phone's design looks a tad unbalanced. Still, it's a neat workaround, and one that feels similar to the Vivo Nex's pop-up camera.

Oh, and if you need something even more powerful? There's an Automobili Lamborghini special edition for €1,699 that not only gives you the obligatory carbon fiber effect and raging bull logo on the back, but an even faster charging system. It uses a 10V, 50W SuperVOOC adapter to bring the phone to a full charge in just 35 minutes. That's utter overkill for most people, but at least you're getting more than just a cosmetic tweak and some pretty packaging.

Jon Fingas contributed to this post.