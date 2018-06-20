Car2Go's carsharing service expands to Chicago starting July 25th

The service offers a "free-float" model, enabling users to make one-way trips without having to return the vehicle to the same place they picked it up, like other carsharing services do. The per-trip rental covers fuel, parking, insurance and maintenance and you won't have to deal with surge pricing. Available vehicles include the regular blue and white smart cars as well as a fleet of Mercedes-Benz sedans. To sign up for free, Chicago residents can use the code CHI2018 until August 23rd.