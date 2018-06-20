Facebook is testing paid monthly subscriptions for Groups

One Group taking part in the pilot is Declutter My Home, a Group focused on organization in the home. For $15 per month, subscribers can now join Organize My Home and have access to checklists, tutorials and live videos, among other exclusive features. "With the new Organize My Home subscription group, I will be able to provide this new community with more interactive ways to having an organized home like mini-projects, group challenges, trainings and live Q&A, while still keeping the original group as a robust community for getting free advice and motivation," creator Sarah Mueller said in a statement.

Other groups testing the subscription option are Grown and Flown Parents, which is starting a college prep Group for subscribers, and Cooking On A Budget: Recipes & Meal Planning, which is launching a meal planning subscription Group that will include weekly meal plans and shopping lists by grocery store.

TechCrunch reports that Facebook won't be taking a cut of the revenue during the trial.