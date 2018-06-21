Follow tonight’s NBA draft with ESPN’s Twitter livestream

More importantly, fans might not hear about the picks on social media first. This was an edict directly from the NBA to ESPN's staff instructing them to wait until they were announced at the draft to comment, a source told AwfulAnnouncing. "We spoke with our media partners about our preference that ESPN's exclusive broadcast rights be honored, but each organization will make its own editorial decisions," an NBA representative said in a comment to the site.

That presumably also includes Adrian Wojnarowski, previously of Yahoo, who is known for dropping insider 'Woj bombs' that previously included pick info before they were officially announced at the draft. Since he's part of ESPN's main-channel commentary team, he may not disclose anything ahead of time.