First episode of ‘Life is Strange 2’ debuts September 27th

Episode 1 of #LifeisStrange2 will release on September 27th 2018.



Further information about @DONTNOD_Ent's #LifeisStrange2 will be revealed this August. pic.twitter.com/Jml0977VS1 — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) June 22, 2018

That's all we know, but if you're itching for more of the world before then, at least the studio is releasing a free game next week, The Adventures of Captain Spirit, that was announced last week at E3 and takes place in the Life Is Strange universe. You can preorder the first episode of the sequel when Captain Spirit is released next week, and more (or really, any) information is slated to come in August, according to the above tweet.