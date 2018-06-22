Nintendo can quickly ban Switch pirates from online play

Looks like we've got confirmation that Nintendo is banning gamecart certificates (I guess people aren't taking my advice...). The relevant error for trying to use a gamecard with a banned cert is 0x1F727C -- 2124-4025. — Michael (@SciresM) June 20, 2018

These strict anti-piracy measures come after the rise of hacks on the Switch following the discovery of an exploit that allowed hackers to run arbitrary code on the console. While it's easy to dismiss them if you don't actively play pirated games, you may still want to keep them in mind if you buy second-hand game carts. Try to check if the copy works and isn't already banned before playing it on your console if you can, so as not to risk getting locked out of online play.