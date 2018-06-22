A week of speedrunning for charity starts Sunday

Oh! Should you want to watch record-holder Allan "Cheese05" Alvarez play Super Mario 64 faster than anyone else in the world, tune in Friday, June 29th at 7:27 PM Eastern. For the full schedule, you can click right here.

To date, the Games Done Quick organization (there's a winter event as well) has raised over $14 million for charity, thanks to generous folks like you.

Of course if you can't make it out to the land of a thousand lakes, you can always tune in to SGDQ's Twitch stream. The organization will also be offering looks behind the scenes on its Instagram TV channel. Cool.