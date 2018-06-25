Apple's future AirPods may offer noise cancellation and greater range

The upgrade this year was already rumored to include a new wireless chip and hands-free Siri commands. And of course, Apple hasn't been shy about promising an AirPods case with wireless charging through a mat like the company's upcoming AirPower. Apple has "internally discussed" adding biometric sensors like a heart rate monitor, one tipster said, but there's no indication that it 's imminent.

The insiders also claimed that a new HomePod could arrive as soon as 2019, although details weren't forthcoming. And yes, those rumored premium over-ear headphones are believed to still be in the cards -- Apple is reportedly exploring a partnership with audio component maker Tymphany to make them. There isn't a deal at this stage, and the sources don't believe they'll launch until 2019 at the earliest. If these scoops are accurate, though, the company is clearly setting about creating a high-end alternative to its Beats line.