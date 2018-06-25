Show More Results

Image credit: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Hulu's new Viacom deal includes 'Daria' and other older shows

The streaming platform nabs comedies and family shows plus films like 'House of Rock.'
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
34m ago in Services
Hulu has signed a new deal with Viacom for exclusive rights to stream full series, including Daria, Nathan for You, My Super Sweet 16, The New Edition Story and 20 films including School of Rock. The agreement includes content from Nickelodeon, like Nick Cannon's musical show Make It Pop, animated programs Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and Penguins of Madagascar.

The deal follows Viacom's slow retraction of current content from streaming services over the years. The multimedia giant may be granting Hulu exclusive rights to older shows, but is likely saving its best current series (like, say, The Daily Show) for the streaming service it vowed to launch sometime this year. It's also an auspicious moment for Hulu, Deadline pointed out, as Comcast and Disney fight to buy 21st Century Fox. Given that all three companies own 30 percent each of Hulu, whichever of the two former acquire the latter may gain authority to change the streaming service from within.

