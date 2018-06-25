Hulu's new Viacom deal includes 'Daria' and other older shows

The deal follows Viacom's slow retraction of current content from streaming services over the years. The multimedia giant may be granting Hulu exclusive rights to older shows, but is likely saving its best current series (like, say, The Daily Show) for the streaming service it vowed to launch sometime this year. It's also an auspicious moment for Hulu, Deadline pointed out, as Comcast and Disney fight to buy 21st Century Fox. Given that all three companies own 30 percent each of Hulu, whichever of the two former acquire the latter may gain authority to change the streaming service from within.