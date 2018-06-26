Firefox and 1Password now bring data breach notifications to you

You can now also find Have I Been Pwned inside 1Password's Watchtower. Its new Breach Reports feature can check the details you save in the password tool against the database, showing you if they're compromised and what you can do about it. 1Password has pushed the update to its web-based version and will eventually roll it out to its desktop app, as well.

Both partnerships make the database a lot more accessible to people who might not regularly look up their info on the Pwned website. Once Firefox is done testing the Monitor tool and releases it to everyone, for instance, it'll give hundreds of millions of users a quick way to check if their credentials are safe. That's significantly more than Have I Been Pwned's two million verified users, which website creator Troy Hunt describes as a "tiny, tiny drop in the ocean," considering HIBP has 3.1 billion unique email addresses in its records today.