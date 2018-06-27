Corsair buys Elgato's gaming business to get into livestreaming

It's not a surprising move. Corsair is already a fixture in the gaming scene, including among streamers (who already use its mice and mechanical keyboards). This gives it a more definitive foothold in that space -- you may see the Corsair name plastered everywhere when you're watching your favorite Fortnite or League of Legends player. That, in turn, might give the company more name recognition at a time when rivals like SteelSeries are scoring key sponsorships that could threaten Corsair's business. No matter what, it's an acknowledgment that game streaming is quickly becoming the sort of business that you ignore at your own peril.