eBay starts selling discounted digital comic bundles

The bigger bundles in the list will set you back $10, while the smaller ones are less than a dollar. Some of them, like the Injustice Motion books with over 30 episodes, will cost you 80 percent less than what you would pay if you purchase each issue one by one. Since this is a partnership with Madefire, you'll need to install the Madefire app on your Android or iOS device to be able to redeem and read the titles you purchase. The app is free, so that shouldn't be a problem... unless you're worried that you won't be able to stop yourself from purchasing more titles than you can afford.

Here are the bundles available today: