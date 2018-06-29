eBay starts selling discounted digital comic bundles

eBay is one of the go-to places for collectibles and old comic book titles, but now you can also make it a habit to check the website if you're looking for some sweet digital comic deals. The e-commerce platform has teamed up with Madefire to give shoppers access to deeply discounted digital comics and Motion Books. If you haven't heard of the latter yet, they're the media company's immersive titles with sounds and moving components -- sort of like a limited animation cartoon. eBay will list bundles for sale under its Deals section, and they'll only be available for a limited time. You can only buy the current offerings, which include DC's Injustice Years 1 and 2 (Motion Books) and the newest Archie Comics, today, June 29th.
The bigger bundles in the list will set you back $10, while the smaller ones are less than a dollar. Some of them, like the Injustice Motion books with over 30 episodes, will cost you 80 percent less than what you would pay if you purchase each issue one by one. Since this is a partnership with Madefire, you'll need to install the Madefire app on your Android or iOS device to be able to redeem and read the titles you purchase. The app is free, so that shouldn't be a problem... unless you're worried that you won't be able to stop yourself from purchasing more titles than you can afford.
Here are the bundles available today:
- DC Comics – Injustice: Gods Among Us Year One
Daily Deals Price: $9.99
- DC Comics – Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Two
Daily Deals Price: $9.99
- IDW Publishing – Transformers: Punishment Series
Daily Deals Price: $0.99
- IDW Publishing – My Little Pony: Friendship is Magical
Daily Deals Price: $9.99
- IDW Publishing – Star Trek: City on the Edge of Foreverz
Daily Deals Price: $0.99
- Image Comics – Spawn Origins: Resurrection and Satan Saga Wars
Daily Deals Price: $9.99
- Image Comics – Saga Digital Comics Bundle
Daily Deals Price: $9.99
- Dark Horse Comics – American Gods Shadows
Daily Deals Price: $9.99
- Dark Horse Comics – Black Hammer Issues #1-12
Daily Deals Price: $9.99
- Archie Comics – Greatest Hits
Daily Deals Price: $9.99