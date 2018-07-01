Instagram may let you ask questions in Stories

You can already run polls in your Instagram Stories, but what if you'd like your feedback to be a little more verbose? You might get that wish. A tipster for Android Police has shared what looks to be a test for a questions feature in Stories -- add it to your creation and your friends can type their own answers, which you'll see listed by user. We've asked Instagram if it can confirm details, but the rollout doesn't appear to be too region-specific. You're looking at an Indonesian user's screen above, while Italians have also reported seeing the option.
It wouldn't be surprising if the feature rolls out soon. Instagram has been on a tear lately, introducing everything from IGTV to group video chat and Story soundtracks. This might be one of the more modest changes in the past few weeks. The addition would speak volumes about Instagram's larger too. It's already betting that interactive Stories will help keep users hooked, and this is a logical extension of that strategy.