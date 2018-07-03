Netflix tests 'Ultra' tier that could add a higher price option

Over the last few years, Netflix has slowly rolled out a series of price increases for its streaming service. After the debacle of 2011 that occurred when it announced a split between its streaming and disc service to create "Qwikster" the company has been more sensitive to potential backlash. The company's next move could be to launch a new higher price option, without changing the price on current plans. An "Ultra" tier has shown up for some users in Europe as reported by TuttoAndroid, with a maximum price in Euros of 16.99 to 19.99, above the current "Premium" tier that is 13.99.
A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the tests to CNET, and said that "In this case, we are testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix." CordCutting.com found the changes applied in other European countries as well, including Germany, and noted the different prices as well as different features listed.
For some people, the offer left all other plans the same, while for others, it reduced the Premium plan's streaming to a maximum of two devices at once and removed the option for HDR, while dropping the Standard HD-only plan to a single stream. The new Ultra tier consistently offered 4K with HDR and a maximum of four streams.