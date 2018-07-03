Netflix tests 'Ultra' tier that could add a higher price option

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the tests to CNET, and said that "In this case, we are testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix." CordCutting.com found the changes applied in other European countries as well, including Germany, and noted the different prices as well as different features listed.

CordCutting.com

For some people, the offer left all other plans the same, while for others, it reduced the Premium plan's streaming to a maximum of two devices at once and removed the option for HDR, while dropping the Standard HD-only plan to a single stream. The new Ultra tier consistently offered 4K with HDR and a maximum of four streams.