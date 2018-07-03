Nintendo unveils a 'Minecraft' Creeper 2DS XL special edition

The two other special editions that you can only drool at but not buy here in the US are the Dobashi Animal Crossing Amiibo + and Mario Kart 7 packs. The first one includes Animal Crossing Amiibo +, and sports a textured green body with a hollowed out leaf. The latter packs a Mario-red border and a kart tire-like textured back.

Suffice to say, these are desirable collector consoles for 2DS XL fans, and the prices are pretty darn reasonable, at 16,980 yen ($153) for the Creeper edition, and 15,980 yen ($144) for the two others. As mentioned, you can look but not touch, as they're only available in Japan for now.