Belkin power bank charges with your iPhone's Lightning cable

The need to use proprietary Lightning cables with your iPhone creates some complications, including for external batteries -- you'll have to carry a separate cable just to top up your power pack. We can't guarantee that Apple will solve the problem by switching to USB, but you can get the next best thing. Belkin has unveiled the Boost Charge Power Bank 10K, the first Apple-certified external pack that can charge from a Lightning cable. That could save space in a crowded bag, but it's also helpful if you have a load of other Lighting devices -- you can charge the Boost Charge from an iPhone dock if you like.