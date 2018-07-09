Google's summer sale cuts Home Max and Pixel 2 XL prices

Google is trimming the prices of some of its most desirable products under the guise of a summer blowout sale. The company's official store is discounting its flagship smartphone, the Pixel 2 XL, knocking $100 off the price of both the 64GB and 128GB variants. Purchase either device and, at the checkout, you'll see that the former now costs $749, while the latter will set you back $849. Even better, however, is that if you buy two Home Max speakers, you'll find the price reduced by $150, from $798 down to $648.
Other discounted items include the Daydream View ($49), Chromecast Ultra ($54), while both vanilla Chromecasts for audio and video are $25. Oh, and the Home Mini will now set you back just $34, with the Home now priced at $99, meaning that you've got very little excuse not to own one of these by now. Oh, except that the company neglected to cut the price of the one thing that would be worth splashing out on: Google WiFi. According to 9to5Google, the sale runs until July 17th, unless stocks of all the devices run out beforehand.