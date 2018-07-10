'Chasm' brings its Metroidvania action home July 31st

As the developers explain it, anyone who plays straight through shouldn't even notice the procedural generation, but if players want to go again and again, the concept will keep things fresh. While key upgrades and plot points will remain in the same places, the game's predesigned rooms can be added, removed or swapped around in between. If you find a layout that you'd like to try more than once, then that's also supported via a "seed number" that will pull up that layout, and even share with others so they can try the same run.