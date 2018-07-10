It's now easier to change Google Assistant's voice

Now that Google Assistant has a slew of voices to choose from, shouldn't you have an easy interface for picking one of those voices? You do now. Google is rolling out an update that gives US users a new, simple interface for changing Assistant's voice. It's very colorful, to put it mildly: you just tap on a color associated with a given voice (Google told us it chose them at random) and listen to be sure they're the dulcet tones you want to hear.