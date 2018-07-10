Spotify finally lets Android users reorder playlists

Spotify users on Android are finally getting a basic function for a music app: the option to reorder songs within playlists. Spotify confirmed to Engadget that the feature is a new addition to the app, though iOS users have been able to do this for a long time. It seems Spotify is rolling out the change on its servers, so you won't necessarily need to update your app for it to work.
When you tap the three-dot menu button in your killer list of jams, you'll see an Edit Playlist option. You can move around your songs as you see fit and save when you're done. It's certainly good news if you ever accidentally added a song in the wrong place, putting an end to an annoying quirk in the app.