All Android users can now use YouTube's incognito mode

The app displays a couple of markers that don't go away when you're in incognito mode: the familiar icon with hat and glasses takes over your avatar, while a bar at the bottom clearly states that "You're incognito." Although YouTube's menu is still fully visible while the mode is switched on, you can only access the Home and Trending options. If you try to go Subscriptions, Inbox and Library, you'll get a blank screen and a notice that they'll only be visible if you turn incognito off. The latest version of YouTube that comes with the new mode is now available for download, so all you've got to do to get the feature is update your app.