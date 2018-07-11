Samsung leak shows a silver Galaxy Tab S4 and new S Pen design

More of that "white." pic.twitter.com/pQltterQJv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 11, 2018

The most obvious difference you'll notice between the Tab S4 and the Tab S3 is the new S Pen design. It looks like it no longer has the previous pen's clip that made it look like a conventional pen, and it sports a glossy finish instead of matte.

Galaxy Tab S3 pen (left) versus S4 pen (right). pic.twitter.com/KruaZGD2e3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 11, 2018

AndroidHeadlines has also also released what it says is the photo of the Galaxy Note 9's front panel. If it's legit, the Note 9 could look pretty much like its predecessor, as well, unless Samsung has significantly redesigned its backside and edges.