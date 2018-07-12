Alexa voice control arrives for select DirecTV set-top boxes

You'll first need to connect your DirecTV account to Alexa, which you can control with (for instance) an Echo, a mobile app or the new Fire TV Cube. It's then a matter of using your voice to play, rewind and record shows, or change the channel. You can search for what you want to watch too, such as movies starring a certain actor. It's a far cry from the old days of voice control, before remotes existed, when you would just ask a child to get up and switch the channel on the TV itself.