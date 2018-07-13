Acer adds a free Echo Dot to its Alexa-equipped laptops

If you've been eyeing Acer's Alexa-enabled laptops, you may want to check out the company's deals on Amazon for Prime subscribers. The manufacturer has slashed $50 off all available models' prices, which really isn't that much -- good thing Acer is also giving out a free Echo Dot speaker with every purchase. These laptops come built-in with Amazon's voice assistant, and you can ask it questions and access skills like you would on one of the tech giant's Echo speakers.
The available models include some of the first Alexa-equipped laptops on the market, including convertibles like the Acer Nitro 5 Spin made for students and casual gamers. There's also the Spin 5, another convertible that has various configurations, including different display sizes and processors. Of course, some models from Acer's Aspire series are also in the list if you're looking something more affordable than the convertibles, which are priced between $800 to $1,000.
These deals are active right now ahead of Prime Day sales on July 16th, so you can pull the trigger whenever you want. You can sign up for Prime's trial period in case you don't have a subscription yet -- just take note that you'll have to pony up $119 a year after the trial is over.