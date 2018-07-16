Skype’s redesigned desktop app includes drag-and-drop photo sharing

Along with Skype 8.0 for desktop, Microsoft is also rolling out Skype 8.0 for iPad, read receipts, encrypted audio calls and text messages, profile invites and group links so that users can join your group easily. Skype is also getting call recording. As soon as someone starts recording, everyone on that call will be notified and the recording will include everyone's video and any screens that were shared.

You can upgrade to Skype 8.0 now. Skype 7.0 will cease working on September 1st.