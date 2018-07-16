Watch tomorrow's social media congressional hearing right here

Hey, if you were wondering when we were going to get another congressional hearing about social media, you're in luck. On Tuesday, executives from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will testify before a House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Examining the Content Filtering Practices of Social Media Giants." The people representing these tech companies are members of their public policy teams, so expect them to be grilled by US Representatives about the toxic and harmful content that shows up on each of their sites.
This will be the latest chapter in the Social Media Goes to Congress book. Last year, Facebook, Twitter and Google all testified in front of House committee investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 US Presidential election. Then, of course, there were the Mark Zuckerberg hearings earlier this year. You can watch tomorrow's discussion live at 7AM PT/10AM ET via the video embed below or the House Judiciary Committee's page.