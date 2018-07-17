'World's largest' sports streamer makes US debut September 10th

Partnerships with both Matchroomboxing and Bellator MMA will let you see some fairly big fights, including Anthony Joshua's bout against Anthony Povetkin (September 22nd) and Matt Mitrione versus Ryan Bader (October 12th). Over 70 fights are already lined up, DAZN said, with an average of at least one fight a week.

The service is already available in other countries on devices ranging from phones to consoles and smart TVs, so accessibility won't be an issue. Rather, it's the content that's the issue. You won't see NFL games, European soccer (football) league play, motorsport or golf like you do in other corners of the world. DAZN is no doubt hoping to expand its licensing, but it's a tough sell when ESPN+ can deliver more variety for $5 per month. This is really more about DAZN getting its feet wet in the States than attempting to give incumbents a run for their money.